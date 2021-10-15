Medicos boycott OP services in Sasthamcotta taluk hospital after assault on duty doctor

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: In yet another incident of attack on doctors, a duty doctor with the Government taluk hospital at Sasthamcotta was allegedly manhandled by a group led by Sooranad North panchayat president alleging that he came late to confirm the death of a patient. Following the incident, the doctors at the hospital boycotted the Out-Patient (OP) wing on Friday in protest against the incident. The Sooranad police have registered non-bailable charges against panchayat president Sreekumar and others based on a complaint lodged by Dr Ganesh. Ganesh is under treatment at the same hospital.

The incident took place on Thursday night around 10.30 pm when Sreekumar and a group took a critically injured woman who fell into a well. As she was not responsive, Sreekumar and others called the duty doctor to declare her death. However, the doctor was busy at that time attending to another patient. When the doctor came late and told Sreekumar that an ECG report was required to confirm the death,the group verbally abused and manhandled him.

Meanwhile, the panchayat president and others also filed complaints against the doctor alleging they were beaten up by him and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

The OP service boycott was organized by the Kerala Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA). They have decided to continue the protest till the accused are arrested.

Recently, a government order was issued stating that those who attack doctors on duty should be arrested. More than 10 doctors were physically attacked and verbally abused by patients or their relatives in the last four months.

The Kerala High court had recently directed the State government to ensure that all steps are taken to provide adequate protection to those manning the healthcare system in the state. The court observed that unless health workers including the doctors and nurses were allowed to function peacefully, it would be impossible "to rein in the deleterious consequences of the pandemic and other related diseases' '.