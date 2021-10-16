68-year-old travels 240 km in search of woman mobile chat friend in Kerala only to be rebuffed

By Online Desk

Even the Covid pandemic could not come in the way of a 68-year-old man hailing from Ernakulam who set out in search of a woman with whom he got acquainted over the mobile phone. But after a tedious journey from Njarackal, his native place near Vypin, to Kuthuparamba, which is about 240 km away, he came to know that the woman he was expecting to meet was unwilling to meet him.

Kuthuparamba police confirmed that the incident did happen. But they were reluctant to share any further information.

However, reports said the sexagenarian, after having reached Kuthuparamba traveled to the places where he was to meet the woman in an autorickshaw. When he tried to call her on her cellphone, it was switched off. The driver of the autorickshaw in which he had been moving around Kuthuparamba got angry when he came to know that the man had no money to pay him and informed the police.

The police heard the sexagenarian's story and rang up the woman. She admitted to the police that she and the man have been communicating over the phone for a few months. But she declined to meet him in person.

It is understood that the sexagenarian's wife had passed away. Similarly, the woman's husband is no more. He was moved by the woman's tragic story and went to Kuthuparamba in a bid to help her, a report said.

Finally, the police sent him back by paying for his ticket home.