STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Inter-crop: Rubber Board to promote medicinal plants

The Board has already started inter-cropping of medicinal plants in rubber plantations in Malappuram district in association with Kottakkal Arya Vaidyasala (KAVS) on an experimental basis.

Published: 16th October 2021 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2021 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Ayurveda

Representational Image. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In a major initiative toward ensuring additional income for rubber growers, the Rubber Board has taken steps to promote inter-cropping of medicinal plants in rubber plantations with the support of ayurveda companies. 

The Board has already started inter-cropping of medicinal plants in rubber plantations in Malappuram district in association with Kottakkal Arya Vaidyasala (KAVS) on an experimental basis. Considering the importance of generating adequate raw material of medicinal plants for ayurveda industry, Kottakkal Arya Vaidyasala has executed an MoU with Rubber Producers Societies (RPS) with the support of Rubber Board for cultivating medicinal plants with a buy-back arrangement. Planting materials are being supplied by KAVS and rubber growers will cultivate the medicinal plants. After harvesting, KAVS will buy the produce as per the agreement.  

“We started cultivating medicinal plants as an inter-crop in plantations in nearly 10 acres over the past two years. As per MoU, KAVS would buy back the harvested produce at a rate which has been fixed in advance,” said Dr Jessy M D, director in-charge, Rubber Research Institute of India. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A man clad in vaccination certificate printed T-shirt  in Kerala's Malappuram
UK, 29 other countries recognise India's Covid vaccine certificate: Sources
Among the female candidates, Kavya Chopra from the Delhi zone is the topper with 286 marks out of 360. (File photo| EPS)
JEE-Advanced 2021: Mridul Agarwal from Delhi zone bags top rank
A beneficiary folding hands in gratitude to a health worker before receiving a dose of Covid vaccine in New Delhi. (PTI)
Over 100 crore Covid vaccine doses provided to states, UTs: Centre 
A still from 'Bhoi Ma Bhoiee' music video featuring Usha Uthup. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
WATCH | Usha Uthup's Bengali rendition of this Ilaiyaraaja classic is going viral

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp