Man booked for murder after body of his one and a half year old daughter recovered from a river

By Express News Service

In a case of murder, a one and a half year old girl died while her mother was rescued from a river at Vallyayi near Pathippalam in Kannur district of Kerala.

According to Kathirur police, the deceased is Anvitha, daughter of KP Shinu and Sona of Pathippalam, near Kathirur. Sona was rescued by the local people.

Shinu has been booked for murder, said KV Mahesh, SHO, Kathirur police station. Shinu, an employee of Thalasserry court is absconding since last night.

Sona alleged that it was her husband Shinu who pushed them to the river. The body of Anvitha was recovered from the river later.

Sona is working as a teacher at East Kathirur LP School.

It is suspected that the family reached the spot by Shinu’s bike. The vehicle was found not far away from the spot where the alleged murder took place. The police have seized the bike.