Ban imposed, alert issued as heavy rain batters Pathanamthitta

PATHANAMTHITTA: Heavy rain continued to lash the district on Saturday, inundating roads and low-lying areas and throwing normal life out of gear. The district administration swung into action and shifted 28 people to relief camps in Adoor and Mallappally taluks. In view of the possibility of more flooding, landslips and landslides, besides uprooting of trees and electricity poles, several restrictions on movement of people were also imposed in the district.

District Collector Divya S Iyer banned Sabarimala pilgrimage on October 17 and 18. None would be allowed to travel to hilly areas between 7pm and 6am on October 16 and 17. Quarrying, removal of earth or digging in hilly regions have also been prohibited on the two days.

Work under MGNREGA and tourist activities like kayaking, bowl boat ride and boating are not allowed. The district police chief, district geologist, revenue divisional officer and tahsildars of Adoor and Tiruvalla have been tasked with ensuring implementation of the ban. People engaged in Covid-related works and disaster management have been exempted from the ban.

“Water in the Pampa, Achankovil and Manimala, the three major rivers in the district, has crossed the danger mark. The ban has been issued to prevent mishaps,” said Iyer, who is also chairman of the district disaster management authority.

With water level rising in dams due to the rain, a red alert was issued for people living in the vicinity of Kakki-Anathodu reservoir. However, its shutters and that of Pampa dam were not raised. Shutters of Moozhiyar and Maniyar dams remained open. People living on the banks of rivers were asked to stay vigilant.

Damaged, flooded

Three houses were partially damaged in a flash flood in Mylapra. Water also entered the Ranni government hospital on Saturday morning. Health minister Veena George convened an emergency meeting of the officials concerned and urged them and the people to be vigilant.

Close shave

Timely intervention by an autorickshaw driver saved the life of Pandalam native Georgekutty, 70. His car fell into a canal near Kudassanad in Pandalam and floated for some distance before auto driver Nidheesh Kumar reached the spot and spotted the vehicle. He broke window of car, allowing Georgekutty to escape.

Kuttanad fears another flood

The increased flow of water in rivers in the Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts due to the heavy rain has sparked concerns of another flood in the Kuttanad region.

Water level in Pampa and Achankovil rivers has risen by more than 2ft due to continuous downpour on Saturday.

The Alappuzha-Changanassery road has been inundated at many points as have most of the interior roads in Kuttanad.

The Irrigation Department has raised 35 shutters of Thottappally spillway to ensure smooth flow of water from Kuttanad into the sea.