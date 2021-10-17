STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four trains between Tamil Nadu and Kerala partially cancelled, check details here

Along with the heavy rains in Kerala, several parts of the Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu have also received heavy rainfall that caused flooding in Thirparappu waterfalls.

Published: 17th October 2021 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2021 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Train

Image used for representational purpose only.

By ANI

CHENNAI: At least four trains travelling from Tamil Nadu to Kerala and Kerala to Tamil Nadu will face partial cancellations on October 17 and 18, as per Southern Railways.

"Train No. 06101 Chennai Egmore - Kollam Special train leaving Chennai Egmore on 17.10.2021 will be partially cancelled between Sengottai and Kollam.

Train No. 06792 Palakkad - Tirunelveli Special train journey commencing on 17.10.2021 will partially cancelled between Punalur and Tirunelveli.

Train No. 06791 Tirunelveli - Palakkad Special train journey commencing on 17.10.2021 will partially cancelled between Tirunelveli and Punalur.

Train No. 06102 Kollam - Chennai Egmore Special train journey commencing on 18.10.2021 will be partially cancelled between Sengottai and Kollam," said a letter from Southern Railways.

Kerala is witnessing extremely heavy rainfall and landslides. The death toll due to the heavy rains and landslides in Kerala mounted to 21, according to the State's Information and Public Relations Department on Sunday. Personnel from the three defence forces, the Army, Navy and the Air Force, have been pressed into service for rescue and rehabilitation efforts in the state.

Several parts of the Kanyakumari district in Tamil Nadu have also received heavy rainfall that caused flooding in Thirparappu waterfalls.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the intense spell of rainfall activity over Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is likely to reduce from today. 

