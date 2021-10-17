STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
It rained cats and dogs in Kerala on Saturday

The data from automated weather stations on the eastern region of central Kerala explains the flash floods and landslides that caused heavy damage to life and property.

Kerala rains

Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo Arun Angela, EPS)

By B SREEJAN
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Peermade, in the high ranges of Idukki, recorded 240.5mm rain in nine hours till 5pm on Saturday. Keerampara, near Kothamangalam in Ernakulam, recorded 213.5mm in 12 hours till 8.30pm. The rainfall recorded at Cheruthoni, during 12 hours till 8.30pm, was 145mm while Thodupuzha recorded 141.5mm.

The data from automated weather stations on the eastern region of central Kerala explains the flash floods and landslides that caused heavy damage to life and property. “If the rainfall during 24 hours is over 204.4mm, we will classify it as extreme rainfall. Extreme rain can trigger landslides in the high ranges,” said Rajeevan Erikkulam, meteorologist with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority.

The rainfall over a 12-hour period that ended 8.30pm in Muvattupuzha was 89.5mm, while it was 111.5mm in Panniyur, 80.5mm in Thenmala, 80.5mm in Konni, and 56mm in Peringalkuthu. Though rain continued all day, the rainfall in southern districts was moderate.

The October that got maximum rainfall in history?

The sudden rain before the retreat of the southwest monsoon and the onset of the northeast monsoon is creating some confusion for weather statisticians too. “Scientifically, this spell is part of the southwest monsoon. Statistically, we follow the practice of counting October rain as part of the northeast monsoon,” Rajeevan said.

From October 1 to 13, the state received 60% rain that the northeast monsoon should have contributed during October 1 to December 31. Kerala received 293mm rain in the first 13 days while the forecast for the northeast monsoon season is 492mm.

“In Kasaragod and Kozhikode districts, the rainfall has already crossed the prediction for the NE monsoon season,” said Rajeevan.

The heavy rain in October is also indicative of another interesting trend. Till 2018, the pattern of the southwest monsoon was such that the season begins in the last week of May and peaks in July when the maximum rainfall is recorded. In 2018 and 2019, the maximum rain was recorded in August.

In 2020, September received unusually high rain making it the wettest September in history. The latest spell of rain may help this October claim the honour of being the October that received the maximum rainfall in history.

