Poovanchi landslide: Search operations end as body of seven-year-old boy recovered

IDUKKI: Two days after a devastating landslide swept away five houses at Poovanchi, a village in Kokkayar panchayat of Idukki, search teams have recovered the body of the last missing person, a seven-year-old child, on Monday.

The rescue team waded through heaps of mud to pull out the body of Muhammed Riswan, son of Shahul of Puthuparambil house in Poovanchi, on Monday morning.

In all, seven people died in the landslide which hit a residential area in Poovanchi on Saturday.

Six of the victims -- Fousiya Siyad, 28, Ameen Siyad, 10, Amna Siyad, 7, Afsara Faisal, 8, Afiyan Faisal, 4, and Shaji Chirayil, 55 -- were found a day after the landslide on Sunday.

However, rescue workers could not locate Riswan's body on Sunday though the search operations continued till late in the night.

By 11.30 am on Monday, his body was recovered from the rubble near the place where his house was located in Poovachi.

Riswan's father Shahul, mother and siblings had escaped the landslip miraculously. However the seven-year-old got trapped in the debris and was unable to escape the fury of the gushing waters.

The landslide had destroyed five houses and damaged acres of crop cultivated by the local residents.

The total number of deaths in Idukki due to rain-related calamities has risen to 10. Revenue minister K Rajan has promised government relief of Rs 4 lakh to the kin of the deceased persons in the landslide.

