Death toll rises to 13 in Kottayam

As the rain fury subsided in the eastern high range areas of Kottayam on Sunday, the death toll in the landslide and rain-related mishaps rose to 13 in the district. 

Published: 18th October 2021

Tree branches and other debris deposited on Koottikkal Chappath causeway after the water level in the Pullakayar river dropped on Sunday, Oct 17, 2021. (Photo | EPS, Vishnu Prathap)

KOTTAYAM:  As the rain fury subsided in the eastern high range areas of Kottayam on Sunday, the death toll in the landslide and rain-related mishaps rose to 13 in the district. While 10 persons were killed in two different landslides at Kavali and Plappalli, three persons lost life to strong currents at Ilamkadu, Yendayar and Koovappalli near Erumeli.

According to Cooperation Minister V N Vasavan, the bodies of all 13 victims were recovered in the search operations jointly conducted by the National Disaster Response Force, Fire Force and local people. While the landslide at Kavali claimed the lives of all six members of Martin’s family, four persons were feared dead in the landslide that struck Plappalli. 

Those who died at Plappalli were identified as Sonia Joby, 45, of Attuchalil House, her son Allen Joby, 14, Roshni Venu of Mundakasseri, and Sarasamma Mohan, 62, of Panthalatt House. Bodies of Cisily, 50, of Yenthayar, Shallet, 29, of Ilamkadu and Rajamma, 64, of Koovappally, who went missing in the deluge were also recovered on the day.  

The bodies were shifted to the Government Medical College, General Hospital in Kottayam and the Kanjirappally Taluk hospital for post-mortem examination and later handed over to relatives. Efforts are now on to restore the roads that lead to the village. The landslide also knocked out the power supply and destroyed the area’s freshwater supply to residences.

