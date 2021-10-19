STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Quality education, esteemed faculty, stress on research, national exposure and the chance for cultural exploration woo the students to DU, especially humanities students.

Published: 19th October 2021 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 05:33 PM   |  A+A-

Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode

Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: A few days back, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had expressed concern over the increasing number of Kerala students opting to study outside the state, particularly Delhi University (DU) and University of Hyderabad (UOH).

The pace at which Malayali students are going out for undergraduate courses is evident from a single school located in the rural heartland of Kozhikode -- Chennamangallur HSS (CHSS). A whopping 21 students, including 10 girls, from this government aided school had secured admission in various colleges in DU this year, besides another one at Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Quality education, esteemed faculty, stress on research, national exposure and the chance for cultural exploration woo the students to DU, especially humanities students.

"I have joined for BA English (Honours) at Miranda House. The honours course is rare in our state. Further, I am excited to be in a high-calibre academic world. Studying in a central university where students from across the country converge is another major attraction," said Misa Fadiya, passed out from CHSS this year.

K Favas, who had secured first rank in the general category (BA Hon. History) and fourth rank in the BA Economics (OBC category) entrance examinations of Jamia said, "I opted to got to New Delhi to have a high-quality education plus new experiences by living amid people from diverse backgrounds."

His classmate Nahala PK echos the same. "The quality of education does matter a lot. I am keen to explore New Delhi as a metropolitan city and the citadel of history," she told The New Indian Express. And unlike in the past, parents are more willing these days to send their wards to far-off places for studies.

"Our state has no sufficient opportunities in the higher education sector. Students should imbibe a global perspective and understanding," observed Muhammed Musthafa, father of Favas. Another student, who did not want to be named said the quality of education and faculty has touched the rock bottom in Kerala.  "Can we expect the results of any exam on time? Have there been any faculty appointment in our universities and colleges devoid of allegations of malpractice and nepotism?" he asked.

Delhi University assistant professor and Nadapuram native PK Yasser Arafath observed that besides the exposure, teaching expertise is a major factor which drives the students out of the state. "Faculty members are highly research oriented in DU and UOH. Another major reason is that Humanities are treated as dead in Kerala," Arafath, who went to UOH to do his master's in 2000, said.

"If a student needs a renowned professor's name to mention for reference in his or her application to pursue a master's or PhD abroad, how many faculty members in Kerala universities will fit the bill? Kerala is at least 25 years back in higher education," said another teacher in a DU college who wished anonymity.

ALSO WATCH |

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University University of Hyderabad Kerala education migration kerala quality education
India Matters
A health worker tests a person for coronavirus at the KSRTC BUs terminal in Bengaluru on Monday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Covid infection rate in decline: India's R-value below 1 since Sept,  say researchers
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)
Andhra Pradesh to provide jobs to kin of govt staff who died on Covid duty
A glimpse from the promo before it was taken down. (Video Screengrab)
FabIndia withdraws 'Jashn-e-Riwaaz' Diwali promo after right-wing backlash
Students at Chennamangallur Higher Secondary School at in Kozhikode. (Photo| EPS)
Kerala students migrate outside state looking for quality education, better exposure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp