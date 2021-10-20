STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Battle-hardened veteran Communist leader VS Achuthanandan turns 98

VS has not been keeping well due to old-age related health issues and has been confined to the residence of his son, V A Arun Kumar, near Law college Junction, for some time now.

Published: 20th October 2021 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th October 2021 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

A recent photo of CPM veteran V S Achuthanandan reading a newspaper at his house. The photo was shared by his son V A Arun Kumar on Facebook

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala’s own Fidel Castro VS Achuthanandan, popularly known as VS, turns 98. The veteran Communist and CPM founding leader will have a quiet birthday with only his close family members on Wednesday. Doctors have advised the family to keep visitors away to avoid infection, especially in view of the leader’s delicate health condition and the Covid situation.

VS has not been keeping well due to old-age related health issues and has been confined to the residence of his son, VA Arun Kumar, near Law college Junction, for some time now. He shifted to his son’s house in January, after stepping down as Chairman of the Administrative Reforms Commission during the previous LDF government’s term.

The former chief minister, who suffered a minor stroke two years ago, has been advised complete rest by doctors. He was also hospitalised for some time due to a mild infection. As his health condition is not good, the leader has also been skipping his regular morning walk. VS, who began his political career as a trade unionist, is one of the most popular CPM leaders in the state.

A long-term CPM state secretary (1980-1992), VS served as the Opposition leader three times and as the chief minister from 2006 to 2011. The Left front’s main campaigner in the 2016 state assembly polls, VS was absent from election campaigning in the 2021 polls.

