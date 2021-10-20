During raid, ganja gang hurls cracker at police

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Police and the narcotic cell on Tuesday conducted a raid in a hotel at Killippalam in Thiruvananhapuram and arrested two people, including a minor boy, who were allegedly selling ganja and synthetic drugs from their rented room. Rajeesh, 22, of Manacaud and another teenager of 17-years were arrested by the combined team, while two suspects managed to evade arrests after hurling a cracker at the cops.

City police said 5kg ganja, MDMA, three air pistols, and two machetes were recovered from the arrested. The involvement of drug addicts in several serious crimes had prompted the cops to launch a detailed probe. During the probe it was learned that several gangs were staying in hotels and peddling drugs to their clients.

It was based on a tip-off that the cops led by Fort ACP S Shaji and Narcotic Cell ACP Sheen Tharayil stormed the hotel room, where the four were staying. Sheen said the group members instantly reacted while being cornered by the cops.

“The group was ready to act in case the cops beleaguered them. That’s why they were able to hurl the cracker at the cops,” he said. “The cracker was hurled by one of the two suspects, who were in the balcony, at the advancing police party.

The smoke and the noise created a momentary scare and confusion among cops, which was exploited by the two, who immediately jumped off the first-floor and escaped,” Sheen added. City Police Commissioner Balram Kumar Upadhyay said the crackers used were similar to the ones burst during Diwali celebrations.