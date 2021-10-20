Heavy rain forecast, Kerala on edge

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After a day’s respite from heavy rain, it’s anxious moments once again for the state from Wednesday as heavy to very heavy rainfall, that can even go up to 204.4 mm in a span of 24 hours, has been forecast till Friday.

The Met Department has scaled up the ‘yellow’ alert that was declared in 11 districts on Wednesday to ‘orange’. All districts, except Kollam, Alappuzha and Kasaragod, are likely to receive copious rain on Wednesday. Orange alert has been issued in all districts except Kannur and Kasaragod, for Thursday.

Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the sea on Wednesday and Thursday as squally weather, with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph, is likely to prevail over Kerala coast and Lakshadweep area. In a special weather bulletin issued on Tuesday, the Met Department also warned that thunderstorm with lightning is very likely to occur at one or two places in the state till Saturday.

According to the weatherman, localised landslips or landslides, and damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation and flooding on river banks can occur as a result of the heavy rainfall. Flooding of roads, inundation and waterlogging in low-lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas are expected, the Met Department said.

Disruption of traffic in major cities due to waterlogging on roads, minor damage to roads and possibility of damage to vulnerable structures can also occur. As part of preparedness against natural calamities, teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram. A total of 11 NDRF teams have been deployed across the state.

A country boat being transported to North Paravoor as part of precautionary

measures. A scene from Varappuzha, Kochi, on Tuesday | A Sanesh

A team of Army personnel have been stationed in Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam. While Defence Security Force (DSF) personnel have been deployed in Kozhikode and Wayanad, two choppers of the Air Force have been put on standby in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi.

Nearly 11k people now in relief camps

This is in addition to a chopper of the Navy stationed in Kochi for emergency requirements. Volunteers and Civil Defence personnel have also been put on standby. A Navy chopper from Kochi distributed 100 food packets in Koottikkal and Kokkayar areas. The functioning of the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) has been further strengthened and representatives from KSEB, departments of Irrigation and Motor Vehicles and Army have been deployed in SEOC for better coordination. SEOC personnel are in constant touch with the police and fire force personnel as well as control rooms. The number of relief camps across the state has been raised to 281.

CM advises caution

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has asked people living on the banks of rivers and high ranges to exercise utmost caution. He urged people, residing in houses declared as not fit for habitation by the Geological Survey of India and the state disaster manage-ment authority, to remain in relief camps till the situation improves.

Higher education institutions to remain closed

All higher educational institutions in the state, including professional colleges, will remain closed till Saturday. The state higher education department has also directed universities to postpone all exams to be held this week in the wake of heavy rain forecast.

39 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents so far

ORANGE ALERT

WEDNESDAY

All districts, except Kollam, Alappuzha and Kasaragod

THURSDAY

All districts except Kannur and Kasaragod

Fishermen advised not to venture into the sea on Wednesday and Thursday