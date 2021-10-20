STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala transport minister suspends KSRTC chief engineer for irregularities in construction of depots

The audit report highlights eight irregularities committed by the chief engineer

Published: 20th October 2021 04:06 PM

Passengers waiting at Ernakulam KSRTC Bus station

The auditing department found severe discrepancies in the management of funds (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The head of the Civil Division and chief engineer of KSRTC was suspended after serious allegations were raised about irregularities in the construction of various buildings at different KSRTC depots in the state. Transport Minister Antony Raju suspended the chief engineer R Indu after the auditing department found severe discrepancies in the management of funds.

According to sources, she is also being accused of going out of the way to help the contractors who were contracted to carry out various projects at Haripad, Thodupuzha, Kannur, Chengannur, Muvattupuzha and Ernakulam depots of KSRTC. "It is being alleged that funds to the tune of crores have been misappropriated," said an official, under the condition of anonymity.

"It is being said that as a result of the financial irregularities committed by the chief engineer during the construction of the administrative block at Ernakulam depot, KSRTC suffered a loss of Rs 1.39 crore," he said. The minister has said the report submitted by the auditing department, which discovered the irregularities, suggests making the chief engineer pay the amount.

The audit report highlights eight irregularities committed by the chief engineer. According to the official, a lot of irregularities have been pointed out in the audit report regarding the construction of the Haripad depot. "It was constructed using the MLA fund," he added. As per the audit report, Indu prepared the estimate for the renovation of the Muvattupuzha Bus Station yard without carrying out a proper study, said the official.  

"It is also said in the report that the construction of the sewage treatment plant at the depot was started without even getting approval from the Pollution Control Board," he added. The official said, "All these are allegations. Recently, many top-level officers in the state transport body had been transferred and allegations of corruption were raised against them. However, none of them have been proved," said another official.

"Also, the said chief engineer is not presently working with KSRTC. She is on deputation at another department," he added. Hence, there should be no problem in carrying out a vigilance probe into the alleged corruption, said the official. He said if these irregularities are indeed proven beyond any doubt, then strict action needs to be taken. 

The New Indian Express could not contact R Indu for comment, despite several attempts.

