A glimpse of Iraqi literature in Malayalam

Nakhshatrangal Peythirangunna Ravu' (Night When Stars Showered) is a collection of selected short stories of Iraqi writer Wafaa Abed Al Razzaq translated into Malayalam.

Published: 21st October 2021 12:38 PM

Iraqi writer Wafaa Abed Al Razzaq

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Malayalees may be well aware of the political and social developments in Iraq, but they are less familiar with the emotional and creative reactions to the situations there. Islamic scholar and teacher AI Abdul Majeed Swalahi has translated a work of an eminent Iraqi writer Wafaa Abed Al Razzaq that gives a glimpse of the society she was born.

"Wafaa is an important writer from Iraq, who is currently living in England. Her works are a mirror reflecting the scars left by the internal strife and war in the society," said Swalahi, who is teaching at the Ansar Arabic College at Valavannur in Malappuram.

"Nakhshatrangal Peythirangunna Ravu' (Night When Stars Showered) is a collection of selected short stories of Wafaa translated into Malayalam by Swalahi. Wafaa is an active presence in the cultural arena in UK and Iraq. This is the first time her works is translated into Malayalam," Swalahi, who is also the secretary of Kerala Nadvathul Mujahideen (KNM) said.

A recipient of many awards, Wafaa is also engaged in charity works. She has written 14 books in Arabic and 11 in the local Iraqi language.

Her works are translated into many languages in the world and are included in the syllabus of various universities. The book will be released on November 3 at the Sharjah International Book Fair in November.

