STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Cooperated well with Cherian Philip, says Pinarayi

In a Facebook post, Cherian asked what about Netherlands model that the government had proposed for flood-prone areas in the state after the back-to-back floods in 2019. 

Published: 21st October 2021 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File | EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday refused to entertain the criticism levelled by Leftist sympathiser Cherian Philip, who criticised the state government and said it had betrayed people’s trust. In a Facebook post, Cherian asked what about Netherlands model that the government had proposed for flood-prone areas in the state after the back-to-back floods in 2019. 

“The state has been taking steps to prevent natural calamities and subsequent impacts. I don’t know under what circumstances did Cherian Philip made those remarks,” Pinarayi said. Asked whether there was any rift between Philip and the Left camp, the chief minister said the former Congress leader has been cooperating with Left in a good manner.

The chief minister also backed PWD minister Mohamed Riyas, who had asked MLAs not to accompany contractors to his office. “That is the stand taken by the party and there are no two different opinions in the party over this issue,” he said. “When I was the electricity minister during the 1996 period, one MLA had come to my office with a contractor and I had warned him then and told him that it was not right,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Cherian Philip Kerala floods
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid caseload graph rises once again in Karnataka
Representational image (File Photo | AP)
Should all our children be Covid jabbed now?
Representational Image. (File Photo)
TN man held for creating wife's profile on matrimony site to force her for divorce
Stranded tourists being evacuated in Nainital district on Wednesday | PTI
Rs 200 for water bottle! Greed amid Uttarakhand rains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp