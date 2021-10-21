STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Earth Guardian Award for Parambikulam Foundation

“We are honoured. Parambikulam Foundation, besides its conservation efforts, also ensures that local inhabitants are benefited through participation in conservation activities,”

Published: 21st October 2021 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st October 2021 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Parambikulam Tiger Conservation Foundation (PaTCoF), a non-profit organisation under the forest department that strives to facilitate conservation of tiger and biodiversity in Parambikulam tiger reserve, has bagged the Earth Guardian Award instituted by the NatWest Group. 

The eight winners of the award were felicitated by UN Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora secretary general  Ivonne Higuero through a virtual ceremony on Wednesday. “The awards instituted by NatWest Group India are part of an initiative that recognises efforts of individuals and institutions working to subvert climate change by conserving and preserving the biodiversity of the country, said NatWest Group  India head Punit Sood.

“We are honoured. Parambikulam Foundation, besides its conservation efforts, also ensures that local inhabitants are benefited through participation in conservation activities,” said Parambikulam Tiger Reserve deputy director Vaishak Sasikumar.

