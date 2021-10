By PTI

KOCHI: A 32-year-old priest has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl, police said on Wednesday.

Sibi Varghese, a native of Varapuzha, was arrested by the Ernakulam Rural police.

Varghese, a co-vicar at a church here, had been hiding in various States after the parents of the girl approached the rural police in July this year seeking action against the priest.