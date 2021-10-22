STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
As flood water recedes, UDF and CPM indulge in blame game

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan blamed the Left government for its failure in checking and handling floods for the fourth straight year.

Published: 22nd October 2021 06:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd October 2021 06:19 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Opposition UDF scaled up its attack on the state government citing its constant failure in disaster management and lapse in disbursing compensation right from the time of 2018 flood, the CPM shot back accusing the former of playing politics over natural calamities.

Opposition Leader V D Satheesan blamed the Left government for its failure in checking and handling floods for the fourth straight year. “Despite becoming quite clear that the depression formed in the Arabian Sea would wreak havoc in the state, the government failed to issue a red alert. Also, the government officials reached Kokkayar in Idukki 21 hours after the landslide hit,” said Satheesan.

“After getting reelected, the Left government is in no mood to listen to any sort of criticism. The chief minister is surrounded by sycophants. Those who criticise the government are branded anti-nationals, just like Modi does,” said Satheesan.

Earlier, state Congress chief K Sudhakaran said the Pinarayi government has made a grave lapse in providing relief to the flood-affected. The government should open its eyes towards those who have been waiting for years seeking help. The government data shows there are many who still wait for the paltry compensation of Rs 10,000 after the 2018 floods, Sudhakaran said.

“They are fed up with visiting government offices. The rehabilitation is yet to be completed in Kavalappara and Puthumala. About 32 families from Kavalappara had to spend two years in relief camps. The government collected more than Rs 100 crore towards flood relief fund, but is reluctant in distributing the money to the beneficiaries,” said Sudhakaran. 

Satheesan playing politics over natural calamity: CPM

The CPM termed Satheesan’s accusation of delay in carrying out rescue operations baseless. “The Opposition leader playing politics over a natural calamity is unbecoming of his position. He has stooped to such a level since he is not able to face CM Pinarayi Vijayan politically,” said CPM secretary in-charge A Vijayaraghavan.

“The government effectively managed things after the calamity. Ministers are engaged in relief operations. Satheesan was nowhere to be seen,” he said. CPM slammed Satheesan for singling out the CM for criticism. “The CM asked to point out lapses, if any.

Instead of unleashing a tirade against him, Satheesan should take a more constructive approach,” said Vijayaraghavan. “Satheesan, who spends time to criticise the CM, has been giving a good certificate to PM Narendra Modi. He is eager to show that he is ahead of his predecessor (Ramesh Chennithala) when it comes to criticising the CM,” he said.

50 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents from October 12 to 21, says Revenue Minister K Rajan

