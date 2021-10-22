Kerala govt plans to provide Covid vaccine in flood relief camps

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a bid to prevent the spread of Covid infection, the health department has made arrangements to vaccinate people in relief camps, Health Minister Veena George has said. The department has started collecting details regarding the vaccination status of people living in the camps.

Those in camps with space constraints will have to visit the nearest government hospital for vaccination, Veena said. If there is enough space, health workers will visit the camps for vaccination. The department has also arranged mobile vaccination units. The minister made an appeal to people staying in camps to inform health workers if they are due for Covid vaccine.

“Taking the vaccine is important to protect lives including one’s own. Those who are yet to take the first dose should take it without any delay,” she said. The second dose of Covishield vaccine can be taken 84 days after the first dose, while the second dose of Covaxin can be taken after a gap of 28 days.

The government has opened 254 relief camps across 10 districts due to rain-related calamities since October 11. More than 10,000 people from 3,093 families have been shifted to various relief camps.