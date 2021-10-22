WATCH | 'Don't become RSS': AISF leader tells SFI after Left outfits clash at MG University

By Online Desk

"Learn the meaning of the word democracy first. Don't become RSS while holding the white flag with democracy and socialism inscribed on it. To attack a person in group is RSS' way. We are contesting here democratically and we will do it again... How many times can you beat us up?"

These are from a video that has gone viral on social media circles in Kerala since Thursday evening following the senate elections to Kottayam-headquartered MG University. Four state leaders of the CPI-backed AISF was injured in an alleged attack by the CPM-backed SFI ahead of the counting. The two Leftist student organisations clashed on the day of polling and AISF alleged that a gang of SFI cadres attacked and verbally abused their joint secretaries of the state committee Nimisha Raju and Amal Ashok.

In a video that has gone viral, an alleged SFI worker is seen kicking Nimisha as she tries to protect one of her friends from a group. Later, more SFI workers come and pacify the attackers while police officers are also seen reaching the spot and dispersing the two groups. Nimisha later told media that some leaders of the SFI threatened to rape her and assaulted her on her shoulders, neck and breast. She named some of the people involved in the incident.

The senate elections to the MG University saw a direct faceoff between the two communist organisations -- whose parent parties are allies in Kerala's ruling LDF coalition. The Congress-backed KSU boycotted the polls protesting alleged threats by the SFI. However, it was a one-sided contest even before the start as the AISF was contesting only one of the 30 seats. While the two organisations had earlier contested elections in alliance like in many other colleges and universities, SFI decided to go solo this time, denying any seats to the AISF.

Nimisha and Amal were assaulted by a large group of SFI workers along with two others -- Rishiraj and Sahad near the union office. According to media reports, the AISF members were again assaulted while they were shifting Sahad to the hospital.

In a post-clash video that has gone viral, Nimisha and a small band of angry AISF members are seen separated by a police group from SFI workers - who are seen watching from a distance.

"Let us be defeated, we don't mind. We have worked hard to show our representation. Is this happening in a land ruled by the Left? We use the same slogans (as they do). What democracy do they know about? What democracy are they talking about?" Nimisha is seen asking a senior police officer. In response to the police team's request to disperse, Nimisha tells them that AISF has all the right to participate in the election and they haven't done anything against the law.

"Don't we have the right to contest? Shouldn't the government ensure we get to practice that right? Or has it become a privilege only available to them (SFI)?," another AISF leader asks the cops.

"Go learn what democracy means... don't become like RSS... to attack a man in a group is what RSS do... this is the justice of the wild...We are contesting here democratically and we will do it again... We fight with ideas, How many times can you beat us up? Take us one on one if you dare... shame on all of you... You are all show-offs who attack in a group. Is this SFI? We are not hungry for power like you...!" Nimisha was seen shouting at the SFI group at a distance.

SFI, the biggest student outfit in Kerala, is often criticised for their physical attacks on members of other groups. SFI won all the 30 seats to the senate and were unavailable to comment on the incident.

