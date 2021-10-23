STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Excess rainfall: No evidence of cloudburst in Kerala

Though the state received excess rainfall in October, there was no evidence to point that the extreme rainfall event was part of cloud burst phenomena.

Published: 23rd October 2021 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains.

Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the state received excess rainfall in October, there was no evidence to point that the extreme rainfall event was part of cloud burst phenomena. “We have contacted with India Meteorological Department and they have denied reports of cloudburst. The state is also prepared to face the rains predicted by the IMD for the next four days,’ said A Kowsigan, Commissioner of Disaster Management. 

The cyclonic circulation over the Comorin and neighbourhood still lies there and a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation to East-central Arabian sea off.  Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy spells with thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal till Monday.  

The Commissioner also denied reports that there were delay in providing extreme rainfall alerts by the disaster management agency. In fact, the alert is issued by the IMD  and disaster management authority is only disseminating it among the public, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cloudburst Heavy rainfall Kerala
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp