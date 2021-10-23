Excess rainfall: No evidence of cloudburst in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Though the state received excess rainfall in October, there was no evidence to point that the extreme rainfall event was part of cloud burst phenomena. “We have contacted with India Meteorological Department and they have denied reports of cloudburst. The state is also prepared to face the rains predicted by the IMD for the next four days,’ said A Kowsigan, Commissioner of Disaster Management.

The cyclonic circulation over the Comorin and neighbourhood still lies there and a trough runs from the cyclonic circulation to East-central Arabian sea off. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rain with isolated heavy spells with thunderstorm and lightning are very likely over Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal till Monday.

The Commissioner also denied reports that there were delay in providing extreme rainfall alerts by the disaster management agency. In fact, the alert is issued by the IMD and disaster management authority is only disseminating it among the public, he said.