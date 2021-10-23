STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

James Bond to reopen cinemas in Kerala; Annaatthe, Kurup in November

Though there will no big releases in the opening week, exhibitors believe that screens all over the state will come alive again with the release of Annaatthe on November 4.

Published: 23rd October 2021 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2021 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

Daniel Craig in James Bond film 'No Time To Die'.

Daniel Craig in James Bond film 'No Time To Die'.

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: Daniel Craig’s final iteration of James Bond — No Time to Die — will be the opening movie when cinemas reopen in Kerala on Monday after a six-month gap necessitated by the second Covid wave. However, no major Malayalam releases are scheduled with theatre owners set to screen other languages movies — including Venom 2: Let There Be Carnage’, Tamil movie Doctor starring Sivakarthikeyan, and Premageetham (Telugu dubbing) — in the first week. After holding discussions with the representatives of various film bodies on Friday, Culture and Cinema Minister Saji Cherian has given the nod for theatres to conduct four shows daily at 50% of the total capacity. 

Though there will no big releases in the opening week, exhibitors believe that screens all over the state will come alive again with the release of Annaatthe on November 4. The film, with superstar Rajnikanth playing the lead character, will be the first biggie to hit the screens after the reopening. Director Venkat Prabhu’s Maanaadu starring Silambarasan is also expected to be released early in November. The first major Malayalam release will be young actor Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup, slated for theatrical release on November 12. 

Another Malayalam biggie, Kaaval, with superstar Suresh Gopi in the lead, will also hit screens on November 25.  “To bring back audience to theatres, we would like to make the release of Annaatthe and Kurup occasions for big celebrations. So far, we have not received confirmation on the release date of other movies. However, 94 movies -- including 20 big projects -- are awaiting release, and we hope theatres will soon come alive,” said K Vijayakumar, president, Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK).

Earlier, the office-bearers of the Kerala Film Producers Association had said they will prioritise the release of movies in the coming weeks. The much-awaited Mohanlal starrer Marakkar Arabikkadalinte Simham will be released in theatres after assessing the situation.  “It is a big-budget movie and the producer will have to look at the audience-reception for other films. We don’t believe that producer Antony Perumbavoor will opt for an OTT release for Marakkar as most of the theatres had paid an advance (deposit) for the movie almost a year and a half ago,” said Vijayakumar. 

Other big Malayalam movies expected to hit the screen in the comings months include the Mohanlal-Unnikrishnan B duo’s ‘aarattu, Nivin Pauly-starrer Thuramugham directed by Rajeev Ravi, Dileep’s Keshu Ee Veedinte Nadhan helmed by Nadirshah, Pranav Mohanlal’s musical love story Hrudyam directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, and Tinu Pappachan’s much-awaited Ajagajantharam with Antony Varghese (Pepe) in the lead.  Mammootty’s next big release will be Amal Neerad’s Bheeshma Parvam, the shooting of which has been completed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
James Bond Cinema halls Kerala
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp