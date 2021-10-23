Orange alert for two districts of Kerala issued

By PTI

KOCHI: The weatherman on Saturday issued an orange alert for the districts of Ernakulam and the hilly Idukki in Kerala for the day, indicating heavy rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its bulletin, issued a yellow alert for the districts of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram districts.

Yellow alert is issued when isolated heavy rain is likely.

Widespread rains have been reported from Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts.

"In Idukki, we have moderate rains and there is nothing to worry as of now," Collector Sheeba George said.

Sources from Pathanamthitta district told PTI that minor landslides have been reported from deep forests near Seethathodu and Angamoozhy but it was early to assess the damage.

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) issued a warning that cyclonic circulation was likely near Kerala and Lakshadweep due to which heavy rains for today and tomorrow may occur.

Meanwhile, the administration of Kottayam felicitated and conveyed its gratitude to the army troops from Pangode Military Station for executing relentless relief operations.

The army deployed around 40 personnel at Kottickal in Kottayam district for the rescue and relief operations.

On October 15 and 16, the State received heavy rains resulting in landslides and flash-floods in central amd southern parts that killed over two dozen people.