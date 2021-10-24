STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Accused abused Kuttiyadi gang rape survivor at different places: Police

The police team investigating the Kuttiyadi gang rape case revealed that the survivor had been sexually assaulted twice by one of the accused at two different spots.

Published: 24th October 2021 05:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 05:31 AM   |  A+A-

POCSO, Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police team investigating the Kuttiyadi gang rape case revealed that the survivor had been sexually assaulted twice by one of the accused at two different spots. As per the girl’s complaint, she was first raped by her paramour Sayuj and his three friends — Shibu, Rahul and Akshay — at Janakikkad area on October 3. She was again raped by Rahul and another Kuttiady native, Marvin, at Chempanoda near Peruvannamuzhi on October 16. 

The Peruvannamuzhi police arrested Mervin on Friday. He was produced before the Kozhikode Pocso special court and remanded in custody for 14 days. The incident came to light when local residents informed the police when the girl tried to die by suicide by jumping from the bridge on October 19. The police said the girl had initially not disclosed the incidents of abuse out of fear.

Kozhikode rural district police chief A Srinivas said the police will intensify surveillance near Janakikkad eco-tourism centre premises as several incidents of drug abuse and sexual assault have been reported since the opening of the centre in 2008. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kuttiyadi gang rape case Sexual abuse Janakikkad
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp