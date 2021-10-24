Accused abused Kuttiyadi gang rape survivor at different places: Police

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The police team investigating the Kuttiyadi gang rape case revealed that the survivor had been sexually assaulted twice by one of the accused at two different spots. As per the girl’s complaint, she was first raped by her paramour Sayuj and his three friends — Shibu, Rahul and Akshay — at Janakikkad area on October 3. She was again raped by Rahul and another Kuttiady native, Marvin, at Chempanoda near Peruvannamuzhi on October 16.

The Peruvannamuzhi police arrested Mervin on Friday. He was produced before the Kozhikode Pocso special court and remanded in custody for 14 days. The incident came to light when local residents informed the police when the girl tried to die by suicide by jumping from the bridge on October 19. The police said the girl had initially not disclosed the incidents of abuse out of fear.

Kozhikode rural district police chief A Srinivas said the police will intensify surveillance near Janakikkad eco-tourism centre premises as several incidents of drug abuse and sexual assault have been reported since the opening of the centre in 2008.