Baby kidnap case: Kerala govt intervenes to freeze adoption

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : On a day when Anupama S Chandran, the woman who is on the search of her baby allegedly given in adoption to another couple by the child welfare council, staged a fast in front of the Secretariat seeking justice, the state government approached the Family Court here with a request to freeze the adoption proceedings of the baby which is believed to be Anupama’s. She ended her protest after government’s assurance.

Woman and Child Welfare Minister Veena George said the state adoption agency will file the petition in the court, detailing all recent developments. The adoption proceedings are in the final stage and the court was told that the state government has launched an inquiry into the entire episode.

On Saturday, Veena rang up Anupama and conveyed the decision. Maintaining that the mother’s request is right and that the baby should live with the mother, Veena said the government is intervening now to prevent any further legal complications.

The minister has already ordered a probe by the secretary of the woman and child development into the circumstances that led to the alleged ‘forced separation’ of the infant from the mother. She has also sought a report on the actions initiated by the Child Welfare Committee after the baby had been received.

The preliminary report is expected in a day and the final report will be available in a few days, she said. The minister added she would check whether there were any lapses from the side of the department.

Joining the issue, Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P Sathidevi said the panel would provide all necessary legal assistance to Anupama if she needs help in the adoption case.

Anupama calls off strike after govt’s assurance

Havi ng got assurance from the government, Anupama called off her strike in the evening. According to the Peroorkada native, the baby was taken away from her three days after delivery. Anupama alleged that her father S Jayachandran, a CPM Peroorkada area committee member, took away the baby while she was returning home after getting discharged from the hospital.

Anupama gave birth to a male baby on October 19 last year and her baby was taken away on the pretext of being returned to her after her sister’s marriage. She alleged that even after filing a complaint in the Peroorkada station, the police failed to register an FIR. “My father used his political influence to prevent any inquiry. The police registered the FIR only after six months,” said Anupama.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan on Saturday termed what has been happening in Anupama’s case a grave injustice. “This is not politicising the family issue, but the government is answerable to the mother’s question of where her baby is. It is a criminal offence to violate the Juvenile Justice Act for the adoption of children. The Child Welfare Committee should be dissolved,” said Satheesan.