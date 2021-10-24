STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Carpentry marvel

Carpenter Velayudhan has recreated the ‘spitting’ and ‘slapping’ wooden dolls from the Perumthachan legend at his home, reports Aathira Haridas

Published: 24th October 2021 05:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th October 2021 05:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Legend has it that Perumthachan, son of Vararuchi, had once installed a mechanised doll near a bridge that would spit on anyone who passed by. When a person enters the bridge, the doll would go down, take water from the river, come up and spit water on their face. Perumthachan’s son Kannan, who was considered to be far superior to his father, went on to place another wooden doll on the bridge. The son’s doll slapped on the face of Perumthachan’s doll whenever it was about to spit on a passerby, causing the latter to turn and spit into the river instead.

This architectural genius seems to have found a new legacy at the home of a 67-year-old carpenter in Thrissur, who has recreated the dual carpentry marvels attributed to mythology’s master carpenter and son. Carpenter KC Velayudhan made the two dolls one that spits water as you pedal on the lever and another that slaps the former on its face as a tactical move to keep his grandsons engaged at home and thus prevent them from unnecessarily venturing out during the pandemic period.  

“I wanted to create a toy they could play with and sustain their interest for long. That’s when I remembered the Perumthachan story,” he says.

Velayudhan, fondly called Unni by his family and friends, is especially known for the ‘edakoodams’ — a puzzle toy he makes. A carpenter with 45 years of experience, he had made many variants of the edakoodams over the past year. “You can find over 40 types of edakoodams here,” says Velayudhan.

The Arangottukara native now intends to make another replica of the Perumthachan doll using teakwood. “I have already collected the wood. Using good quality wood would ensure that it will stay for a long time,” he says. 

Meanwhile, enquiries for the exhibition of the doll have started trickling in, including a request from a nearby engineering college. Velayudhan says he would be able to recreate the dolls if there are more orders.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample of a man. (File photo| AP)
75 children among 441 new COVID cases in Odisha
Express Illustrations by Soumyadip Sinha
Why we need to vaccinate our kids against Covid
Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin (Photo | PTI)
Stalin announces Rs 216.38 crore bonus to 2.87 lakh PSU staff for 2020-21
John (L) and Francis K Paul (R) are sons of Popular Vehicles founder K P Paul while Naveen Philip (C) is their nephew. They own 2.7511 cr shares each constituting a total 65.79% stake in the firm
Popular Vehicles' IPO set to propel Kochi's Kuttukaran family into billionaires' club

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp