Anupama’s parents move anticipatory bail plea

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The parents of Anupama S Chandran and four others, who were accused of kidnapping her child and giving it away for adoption, have moved the additional district and sessions court seeking anticipatory bail. The pleas were moved by Anupama’s father P S Jayachandran, mother Smitha, sister Anju, brother-in-law Arun and two CPM functionaries who are connected to Jayachandran. The court will take up the plea on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

ALSO READ: CPIM leader's daughter alleges parents took away her child, launches hunger strike in front of Kerala Secretariat

The police have so far not questioned the six accused and Peroorkada police, which is probing the case, said they were waiting to lay their hands on solid evidence before questioning the accused.

Child’s birth records seized

The police on Saturday conducted searches at Kattakkada panchayat office and a private hospital, where Anupama gave birth to the boy. They seized the medical records related to childbirth and its registration in the local body.

Peroorkada police SHO V Sasikumar said the hospital records and the panchayat records showed that Anupama delivered the baby on October 19, 2020. The name of the father was wrongly given as Jayakumar.

The child was handed over to the State Council for Child Welfare on October 23. The SHO said the KSCCW and the Central Adoption Resource Agency, which is the nodal body to implement the adoption programme, have been notified by the police to give their response on the matter.

Meanwhile, another police officer said they had taken Jayachandran’s statement while dealing with Anupama’s earlier complaints. During that session, Jayachandran said he did not know the real name of the father and that was why the child’s father was named Jayakumar, and not Ajith.

Police sources said Jayachandran had also shown the consent letter from Anupama, which gave him the right to handover the child to CWC. With the new developments, police will probe whether the consent letter was forged, the source said.

WATCH: