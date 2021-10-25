STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cinemas in Kerala to open for public from October 27

Regular shows will begin with the screening of Hollywood movies No Time to Die and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

Published: 25th October 2021 01:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 01:43 AM   |  A+A-

COVID 19, Theatres, Movies

Representational photo (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the state government has given the nod to reopen the cinemas on Monday, October 25, 2021, theatre owners have confirmed that screenings will begin only on Wednesday. As of now, the owners are busy rechecking the operation of their projectors, the air conditioning quality in the movie halls and other equipment at the cinemas.

Regular shows will begin with the screening of Hollywood movies No Time to Die and Venom: Let There Be Carnage. It is not until Friday that a Malayalam film will be released to theatres, starting with Star which has Prithviraj and Joju George playing the lead characters. Star will be the first Malayalam film to be screened in theatres after a gap of six months.

“Malayalam films are usually released on Fridays or Thursdays. The theatre owners will conduct a nine-hour testing of the projectors on Monday. They also need to recheck the condition of other infrastructure facilities to ensure a smooth viewing experience for the public,” said K Vijayakumar, president of Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala.

Theatre owners are hopeful that cinema halls will come alive once again when Annaatthe, superstar Rajnikanth’s much-awaited Tamil flick, will be released on November 4. Another biggie -- Dulquer Salmaan’s Kurup -- will be released on November 12.

