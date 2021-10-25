CM Pinarayi Vijayan didn’t object to poll alliance with Congress: Sitaram Yechury

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury has confirmed that the three-day CPM central committee meeting in New Delhi has discussed the draft political resolution to be presented in the Party Congress to be held in Kannur next year. But he denied reports that Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticised the move to enter into an electoral understanding with the Congress in the coming general election.

The politburo meeting to be held on November 13 and 14 will give final shape to the draft political resolution and it will be presented in the next central committee meeting for ratification, Yechury said. “A politburo member can speak at the central committee meeting only with the permission of the politburo, the apex committee of party,” he said denying news on Pinarayi’s objection.

There were reports that the Kerala unit of the party had opposed the move to have a truck with the Congress in the fight against the BJP at the national level, while Bengal unit batted for having electoral alliance with the Congress.

The differences over the tactical line to be adopted in the draft political resolution are expected to be ironed out by the next round of meetings, while a section of leaders stressed the need to focus on people’s movements like the farmers’ agitation as part of reaching out to people and addressing the issues of a wider section of society.