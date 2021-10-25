Crime Branch records statements of former Kerala police chief, other top cops in conman Monson case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch probing a set of cheating cases against Kochi-based conman Monson Mavunkal has recorded the statements of top-ranked police officers including ADGP Manoj Abraham and former Kerala police chief Loknath Behra.

The statement was recorded in the wake of the Kerala High Court seeking details regarding the connection of Monson with top officers from the Crime Branch in a petition filed by the conman's former driver Ajith Netoor saying he faced police harassment.

Crime Branch ADGP S Sreejith accompanied by Crime Branch SP M J Sojan recorded the statement of Behra, ADGP Manoj Abraham and IGP Gokulath Lakshman. It is learnt that the Crime Branch handed over a questionnaire to Behra. The filled questionnaire was returned on Friday. Similarly, Sreejith and Sojan visited the other two officers at Thiruvananthapuram and recorded their statements last week.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court had directed the state police chief to file an affidavit whether the Crime Branch probe against Monson will be effective as allegations are registered against top-ranked police officers in the state. The report has to be filed on Tuesday when the petition filed by Ajith will be considered again by the court.

IG Lakshmana is the worst hit following the Monson cheating case as the complainant alleged that the accused was very close to Monson. There was even an allegation that a probe carried out by the Crime Branch against Monson for cheating a Pandalam based business group was transferred to Cherthala Police Station following the intervention of Lakshmana. Similarly, a video clip released by the complainant revealed a telephone call made by Monson to Lakshmana regarding transporting cash outside Kerala.

Behra's link with Monson came to light after it was revealed that during his tenure as state police chief, a directive was given to install beatboxes outside the house of Monson in Kaloor and Cherthala. Similarly, a photograph of Behra and Manoj Abraham visiting the so-called antique collection of Monson at his residence also came out.

However, both the officers came out with their versions that they were suspicious about Monson and his businesses, as part of which a letter to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recommending a probe was sent in February 2020.