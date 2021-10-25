Snakebite murder case: Dissatisfied over verdict, Uthra’s family moves Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: Expressing dissatisfaction over the verdict pronounced by the Kollam Additional Session Court in the sensational snakebite murder case, the family members of Uthra have approached the High Court with an appeal.

On October 13, the Kollam Additional Sessions court had awarded maximum punishment to Uthra’s husband Sooraj. He was sentenced to 17 years imprisonment and a double life term under sections 302, 307, 328 and 201 of IPC.

Strong scientific and circumstantial evidence collected by the probe team proved crucial in establishing, beyond a doubt, that Sooraj murdered Uthra. Uthra’s mother Manimegalai said that she was unhappy over the court verdict and will approach the High Court seeking the death penalty for Sooraj.

“Criminals like Sooraj are born due to such loopholes in the law,” she said. According to her, if capital punishment is not awarded to a criminal like Sooraj, it will set a bad precedence.