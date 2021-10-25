STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Gang held for robbing mridangam artist of mobile phone, gold chain in Ernakulam

The gang then decamped with a gold chain weighing two-and-a-half sovereigns and a mobile phone.

Published: 25th October 2021 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 01:37 AM   |  A+A-

Chain Snatching

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Ernakulam police on Sunday, October 24, 2021, arrested a four-member gang who robbed a mridangam artist of a mobile phone and gold chain. The arrested are Balu, 22; Sarath 20, Akhil 18, and Aneet Joy, 21, all natives of Chalakudy. On October 18, Jithin went for a programme at Cherpulassery after parking his bike on the Aluva KSRTC bus stand premises.

On his way back, Jithin alighted at Angamaly bus station where he met the gang. The gang got acquainted with Jithin and told him that they were also going to Aluva. On reaching Aluva, they took Jithin to Manappuram and allegedly manhandled him. The gang then decamped with his gold chain weighing two-and-a-half sovereigns and a mobile phone.

During the melee, they also took the key of his motorcycle and lifted it from the bus stand premises. Jithin somehow reached the main road and informed the police. The gang went into hiding after the incident. Following this, Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick constituted a special team to trace the gang members. All the accused were arrested from their hideouts at various locations in the district, said the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ernakulam Police Chalakudy KSRTC bus stand Gold chain mobile phone snatching Aluva KSRTC bus stand
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)
India on alert over new highly mobile COVID-19 variant 'AY. 4.2'
It’s back to office for techies after 18 months of work from home
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
I-T dept serves notice to UP rickshaw puller asking him to pay over Rs 3 crore
Sandeep Kannan grows vegetables using Polyhouse Hydroponic farming at Thanapalle in Tirupati | Madhav K
Tirupati farmpreneur sows seeds of soil-less farming

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp