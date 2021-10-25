Gang held for robbing mridangam artist of mobile phone, gold chain in Ernakulam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam police on Sunday, October 24, 2021, arrested a four-member gang who robbed a mridangam artist of a mobile phone and gold chain. The arrested are Balu, 22; Sarath 20, Akhil 18, and Aneet Joy, 21, all natives of Chalakudy. On October 18, Jithin went for a programme at Cherpulassery after parking his bike on the Aluva KSRTC bus stand premises.

On his way back, Jithin alighted at Angamaly bus station where he met the gang. The gang got acquainted with Jithin and told him that they were also going to Aluva. On reaching Aluva, they took Jithin to Manappuram and allegedly manhandled him. The gang then decamped with his gold chain weighing two-and-a-half sovereigns and a mobile phone.

During the melee, they also took the key of his motorcycle and lifted it from the bus stand premises. Jithin somehow reached the main road and informed the police. The gang went into hiding after the incident. Following this, Ernakulam Rural SP K Karthick constituted a special team to trace the gang members. All the accused were arrested from their hideouts at various locations in the district, said the police.