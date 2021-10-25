STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain to gain strength, yellow alert in 11 Kerala districts for October 25

Orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) has been issued for Tuesday in Kollam, Pathnamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

Published: 25th October 2021 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th October 2021 01:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala rain

Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains. (Photo | Shaji Vettipuram)

By Express News Service

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to receive isolated heavy and very heavy rain till Thursday, October 28, 2021, the Met Department has said. Yellow alert, warning isolated heavy rain, has been issued for Monday in all districts except Alappuzha, Kannur and Kasaragod. Orange alert (heavy to very heavy rain) has been issued for Tuesday in Kollam, Pathnamthitta, Kottayam and Idukki districts.

On Tuesday, the southwest monsoon is expected to withdraw from the state and northeast monsoon is likely to set in. Rain is likely to gain strength in Kerala under the influence of northeasterly winds.

