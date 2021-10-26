‘Decommission Mullaperiyar’ campaign gains momentum

By Express News Service

KOCHI: An online campaign demanding to decommission the Mullaperiyar dam is gathering momentum. Many prominent personalities including film actors have joined the campaign. It was actor Prithviraj who initiated the campaign on Sunday evening through his Social Media page. Later on Monday, many prominent personalities joined the campaign.

“Join us as we voice our concern to the entire nation. We believe our authorities would take necessary actions to bring the situation under control. #DecommissionMullaperiyarDam #SaveKerala,” said actor Unni Mukundan.

Writer/Actor Murali Gopi posted on his Facebook page that decommissioning Mullaperiyar Dam is a loud cry that arises whenever natural calamities hit the state. “However, nobody pays heed to the cry. Anyway, we need to be part of the campaign because even the greatest truth will get noticed here only we say it louder,” he said.

Earlier, actor Prithviraj said regardless of what the facts and findings are or will be, there is no reason or excuse for this 125-year-old dam to exist as a functioning structure.

Protest against Prithviraj

The workers of All India Forward Block burnt actor Prithviraj in effigy in front of the district collectorate in Theni protesting against the actor’s statement that the Mullaperiyar dam should be decommissioned. Several people from Tamil Nadu also took to Twitter to register their protest against the actor.