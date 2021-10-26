STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Immunity booster: Parents worried over govt decision on homoeopathic medicine

Meanwhile, health activists alleged that the ward members and teachers are putting pressure on parents to use the product, despite a government guideline.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The government’s decision to go ahead with the distribution of Arsenicum album 30 CH, a homoeopathic medicine, to children as an immunity booster against Covid ahead of school reopening has put the parents in a spot. Several parents are yet to make up their mind about giving the medicine to their children. The distribution of the first batch of the medicine began on Monday and parents should register online to avail of the service.

“The ward members and teachers are promoting the product without any scientific basis. Meanwhile, more parents have backed out from registration,” said Campaign Against Pseudo Science Using Law and Ethics (CAPSULE) convenor M P Anil Kumar. Though the homoeopathy department claims that the product help build immunity against Covid, the health activists said it could potentially harm the child. 

In a letter to the chief minister, Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad (KSSP) said that Arsenic Trioxide used in making Arsenicum album 30 CH is a poison and any mistake while making the product in large quantities could be harmful. The state chapters of the Indian Medical Association and Indian Academy of Pediatrics, and  CAPSULE have also appealed to the government to withdraw the decision to give Arsenicum album 30 CH to children. 

“One of the teachers of a public school even demanded the parents to give the medicine to their kids. She later retracted from her stand after we pointed out the government guideline that says it should be done voluntarily,” said Anil.

