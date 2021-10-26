Kerala HC upholds state govt order making Covid jab mandatory to enter colleges

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Only students, teachers and other staff members who have been administered at least one dose of Covid vaccine at least two weeks ago, and those who recovered from Covid infection within the previous 90 days, will be permitted to enter colleges and hostels.

Upholding the state government order to this effect, the Kerala High Court observed that individual rights does not in any manner affect the authority of the executive to take measures to restore normalcy in life in the times of pandemic.

Justice P B Suresh Kumar issued the order in response to the petitions filed by students of various colleges in the state. They have taken an “informed decision” not to take the vaccine fearing adverse side effects, the petitioners said.

“The vaccine is not compulsory. Also, the right to life guaranteed to them under Article 21 of the Constitution of India as well as our right to privacy gives us the freedom to abstain from taking the vaccine. Hence, the order insisting on vaccination is illegal and unconstitutional,” argued the petitioners.

Meanwhile, the court observed that the government order cannot be challenged as discriminatory to the unvaccinated, just for the reason that it allots certain advantages to the vaccinated.