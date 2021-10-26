STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala HC upholds state govt order making Covid jab mandatory to enter colleges

Justice P B Suresh Kumar issued the order in response to the petitions filed by students of various colleges in the state.

Published: 26th October 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading

Image used for representational purpose only.. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Only students, teachers and other staff members who have been administered at least one dose of Covid vaccine at least two weeks ago, and those who recovered from Covid infection within the previous 90 days, will be permitted to enter colleges and hostels. 

Upholding the state government order to this effect, the Kerala High Court observed that individual rights does not in any manner affect the authority of the executive to take measures to restore normalcy in life in the times of pandemic.  

Justice P B Suresh Kumar issued the order in response to the petitions filed by students of various colleges in the state. They have taken an “informed decision” not to take the vaccine fearing adverse side effects, the petitioners said.

“The vaccine is not compulsory. Also, the right to life guaranteed to them under Article 21 of the Constitution of India as well as our right to privacy gives us the freedom to abstain from taking the vaccine. Hence, the order insisting on vaccination is illegal and unconstitutional,” argued the petitioners.

Meanwhile, the court observed that the government order cannot be challenged as discriminatory to the unvaccinated, just for the reason that it allots certain advantages to the vaccinated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid vaccine Kerala High Court colleges
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp