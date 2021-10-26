STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Northeast monsoon arrives in Kerala

Representational Image. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced the commencement of northeast monsoon, also known as retreating monsoon, and withdrawal of southwest monsoon which had an extended run over Kerala this time.  

A weather bulletin issued by the IMD said in view of a significant reduction in rainfall in most parts of the country, southwest monsoon has withdrawn from the entire country on Monday. Simultaneously, with the setting in of northeasterly winds in the lower tropospheric levels, the northeast monsoon rain has commenced over extreme south peninsular India on Monday.

A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over southeast Bay of Bengal by Tuesday. It is likely to move westward and a low pressure area is likely to form over central parts of south Bay of Bengal within 48 hours, said the weather bulletin. 

