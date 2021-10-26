STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Pathanamthitta: After two years, suicide of woman found to be murder

On October 23, the district crime branch DySP J Umesh Kumar arrested Nazeer and he was remanded in judicial custody. 

Published: 26th October 2021 06:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 06:17 AM   |  A+A-

Nazeer

By Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA:  A case of suicide has turned out to be murder after nearly two years of the incident in Pathanamthitta. The accused — Nazeer (Naimon), 39, of Kottangal, Mallappally — has been arrested by the district crime branch.

On December 15, 2019, a 26-year-old woman was found hanging in the bedroom of her lover’s house in Perumpetty police station limits. She was living with her lover (a widower), his two-year-old child and his father. On the day of the incident, the other three were not in the house. 

The police registered a case of unnatural death. But the crime branch investigation has now established that the woman’s death was a case of murder. On October 23, the district crime branch DySP J Umesh Kumar arrested Nazeer and he was remanded in judicial custody. 

“The incident took place between 9.45am and 4.30pm. Nazeer, a wood merchant who reached there as part of his business, understood that the victim was alone. He entered the house and tried to rape her. When she resisted, he banged her head against the cot in the bedroom and she became unconscious. Then he raped and tortured her. Later, he hanged her from the bedroom’s iron hook using a white dhothi,” said a member of the investigation team.

The local police, led by SI Sherif Kumar, investigated it as a case of suicide. The inquest was conducted by the Mallappally tahsildar and the autopsy was conducted at the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. The autopsy found 53 wounds on the victim’s body.

The Perumpetty police seized a dairy and other documents. The blood samples of her lover and his father were also collected for scientific examination. In February, 2020, the district police chief handed over the investigation to the district crime branch. 

Investigating the matter in a scientific way, the district crime branch detected the presence of semen in the genital area of the victim. Further investigation revealed the gruesome rape and murder, as confirmed by the then district crime branch DySP R Prathapan Nair, who is currently the Thiruvananthapuram control room ACP. The district police chief R Nishanthini monitored the investigation.  

The sleuths also sought the help of the doctor who conducted the autopsy.  A scientific investigation helped crack the case as there were no eye-witnesses. Later, the investigation was led by DySP V J Jophy. He focused on the three men who were seen near the house on the day of the incident. They were subjected to detailed questioning. The samples collected by the doctor from the woman’s nail were also sent for scientific examination, which revealed the DNA of a stranger.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
suicide murder Pathanamthitta
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp