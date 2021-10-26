Plus I seats to be increased by 10-20%, says Sivankutty

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has taken steps necessary to resolve the Plus I admission crisis, General Education Minister V Sivankutty informed the assembly on Monday. He admitted that Plus I seats are insufficient in 50 out of 78 taluks in the state, and that 5,812 students who secured ‘A+’ in all subjects are yet to get admissions.

The government has also taken steps to increase the number of seats by 10-20% and will ensure additional temporary seats for science batches, if needed. In the case of aided or unaided schools, 20% management seats and 10 to 20% additional merit seats will be allotted, he said.

If a demand arises for more seats in districts where the number in government schools has been increased by 20%, the seats will be increased by another 10%, the minister said. Sivankutty also said that supplementary allotment is under the active consideration of the government. He also said that even after the implementation of the general education rejuvenation mission, many schools in the state still do not have sufficient students this academic year.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said serious lapses have happened on the government’s side in the Plus I admission process, and pointed out that supplementary allotment is not a final solution.