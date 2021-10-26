STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Plus I seats to be increased by 10-20%, says Sivankutty

The state government has taken steps necessary to resolve the Plus I admission crisis, General Education Minister V Sivankutty informed the assembly on Monday.

Published: 26th October 2021 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th October 2021 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has taken steps necessary to resolve the Plus I admission crisis, General Education Minister V Sivankutty informed the assembly on Monday. He admitted that Plus I seats are insufficient in 50 out of 78 taluks in the state, and that 5,812 students who secured ‘A+’ in all subjects are yet to get admissions.

The government has also taken steps to increase the number of seats by 10-20% and will ensure additional temporary seats for science batches, if needed. In the case of aided or unaided schools, 20% management seats and 10 to 20% additional merit seats will be allotted, he said.

If a demand arises for more seats in districts where the number in government schools has been increased by 20%, the seats will be increased by another 10%, the minister said. Sivankutty also said that supplementary allotment is under the active consideration of the government. He also said that even after the implementation of the general education rejuvenation mission, many schools in the state still do not have sufficient students this academic year.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader V D Satheesan said serious lapses have happened on the government’s side in the Plus I admission process, and pointed out that supplementary allotment is not a final solution.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Sivankutty
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp