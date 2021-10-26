Swapna Suresh, co-accused frontliners in gold smuggling: NIA to Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday told the Kerala High Court that Swapna Suresh and the other accused were frontliners in gold smuggling and the charges against them were grave.

The chargesheet filed by NIA said the accused persons, with the requisite knowledge and intention to threaten and destabilise the economic security of the country, had conspired, recruited persons from a terrorist gang, raised funds and smuggled gold from the UAE in large quantity using the diplomatic channel, damaging the country’s relations with the UAE. Thereby, they committed terrorist activities punishable under Sections 16, 17, 18 and 20 of UAPA.

The NIA made the submission in response to the petition filed by Swapna, Sarith and other accused persons challenging Ernakulam NIA Special Court’s order rejecting their bail plea.