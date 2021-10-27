STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Adoption row: Opposition demands judicial probe, govt justifies steps

Published: 27th October 2021 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 06:29 AM   |  A+A-

Anupama S Chandran and Ajith protest in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday  | Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The assembly on Tuesday witnessed a heated debate between the Opposition UDF and the ruling LDF over the controversy related to the adoption of a newborn in the state capital. The UDF MLAs sought a judicial probe in the case and staged a walkout over the denial of adjournment motion moved by  KK Rema (RMP). 

Meanwhile, the government sought to justify the action taken in the matter, saying the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare (KSCCW) had followed laid down procedures and that there was no unauthorised intervention.

The controversy erupted after Anupama S Chandran, a former SFI leader,  accused parents of giving away her newborn for adoption without her knowledge. She accused CPM leaders and KSCCW of helping her father PS Jayachandran, a CPM local committee member, for facilitating the adoption. Raising the issue, KK  Rema said the government machinery was misused for an honour crime.

“There is a need to probe lapses on the part of police and the conspiracy at the higher level. There were attempts to change the identity of the child at KSCCW. The council should be disbanded,” said the RMP MLA.

Reacting to the charge, Woman and Child Welfare Minister Veena George said the  director, woman and child welfare, had begun to probe Anupama’s complaint. “All legal procedures were followed in the adoption process after the newborn was received at the KSCCW on October 23, 2020. We have informed the court that the adoption procedure will be completed by following government procedures,” she said. 

The UDF MLAs rushed to the well of the House in protest against Speaker M B Rajesh’s decision to regulate Rema’s speech. Opposition leader V D Satheesan accused the minister of whitewashing KSCCW. The Opposition members stormed out in protest against the government for overlooking the complaints lodged by Anupama and the minister’s attempts to defend the government on the issue.

Women and child development dept to record Anupama’s statement today

T’Puram: The women and child development department will on Wednesday record the statement of Anupama S Chandran  as part of the government probe into the controversial adoption case. Department secretary T V Anupama will record the statements of the former SFI leader, who had alleged that her child was forcibly taken away by her father and later given for adoption by the State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA). 

