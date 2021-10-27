STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Afraid wife, drunk husband, and an attempted suicide: Cops who averted tragedy in Kerala hailed

The two of them are now minor social media stars hailed by users for saving a life

Sub Inspector Babu PP (L) and civil police officer KK Gireesh

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THRISSUR: Even movie scriptwriters wouldn't have possibly dreamt of the experience the two cops of the Medical College police station in Thrissur underwent.

Babu PP,  Sub Inspector at the station, and KK Gireesh, a civil police officer, received an emergency message on 112 during night patrolling. The caller passed on an urgent message that a drunk husband was assaulting his wife and kids. 

"We noted down the address and rushed to the spot. When we reached there, Amritha, mother of two children was crying. The children and grandparents were also in tears and looking helpless, " said Babu.

It emerged that the caller had been Amritha who had dialled for help despite her husband's dire threats. 

"When we reached there, we found that Amritha's husband had locked himself up inside a room. While we were quizzing Amritha, we saw Gireesh peering out of the window. The very next moment he tried to hang himself from a fan," he said.

The quick-thinking cops broke open the locked door and barged in to save Gireesh. By then, Gireesh had already hung himself. His eyes were bulging and hands were trembling. He was immediately rushed to hospital.

Out of danger now, Gireesh is undergoing treatment at the Medical College hospital. The cops advised the family to seek the assistance of a psychiatrist once Gireesh was discharged from hospital.
 
"This is something rare in our service period. But we feel we just did our duty. We are happy we could save him," the cops later said. 

The two of them are now minor social media stars hailed by users for saving a life. 

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

