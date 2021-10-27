STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HC orders probe into alleged manipulation in OMR sheet of NEET candidate in Kerala

Justice N Nagaresh asked the NTA to consider all the material placed by the petitioner, conduct an investigation and submit a report before the court on or before November 8

Published: 27th October 2021 03:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 03:07 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has directed the National Testing Agency (NTA), the autonomous organisation that conducts entrance examinations for admission to higher educational institutions, to conduct an investigation into the alleged manipulation in the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet of a candidate in Kerala who attended the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Considering the petition filed by Rithu Sibi of Thrissur, who attended the NEET 2021 exam conducted on September 12, seeking a CBI probe into the alleged manipulation, Justice N Nagaresh asked the NTA to consider all the material placed by the petitioner, conduct an investigation and submit a report before the court on or before November 8.

The petitioner sought a directive to forthwith produce the original OMR sheet before the court. In the OMR sheet, the signature of the petitioner is allegedly seen to be manipulated and the names of the petitioner's mother and father are wrongly mentioned. 

She has also serious doubts over the left-hand thumb impression seen in the OMR sheet. The name of the petitioner's mother is Mini John C. However, in the OMR sheet, it is shown as Mini Johna C. The writings in the OMR sheet are
not that of the petitioner. The roll number of the petitioner in the numerical does not tally with the bubbled portion. "Taking into consideration all these aspects, this court is of the view that an inquiry in the matter is required," held Justice N Nagaresh.

