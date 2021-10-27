STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Keep Mullaperiyar level at 137ft: Kerala to TN

 Kerala has asked Tamil Nadu to maintain the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam at 137 feet, considering the flood threat in the state.

Published: 27th October 2021 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 06:34 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala has asked Tamil Nadu to maintain the water level in the Mullaperiyar dam at 137 feet, considering the flood threat in the state. The water level in the dam has crossed 137.5ft while the maximum level set by the Central Water Commission for the month is 138ft.

“We have asked Tamil Nadu to draw maximum water (2,700 cusecs) from the Mullaperiyar dam in order to store more if it rains heavily in the coming days,” Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine told TNIE following a meeting with the Tamil Nadu authorities on Tuesday. “The members of the Supreme Court-appointed supervisory committee who attended the meeting also directed Tamil Nadu to draw maximum water,” he said.

The Met Department has forecast heavy rain triggered by a low pressure that is expected to form over the Bay of Bengal and a cyclonic circulation over the Arabian Sea. Roshy Augustine said in case the dam spillways are opened, the state is equipped to tackle the situation. He allayed the fears of people living downstream.

“The state recently raised the shutters of Idukki dam to maintain the water level at 2,395ft against the maximum capacity of 2,403.5ft. It will allow Idukki dam to store the excess water released from Mullaperiyar if its spillways are opened,” he said.

Fixing the water level in Mullaperiyar at 137ft will give more storage space for both dams. Considering the loss of lives and destruction caused to the properties in Kerala during the 2018 flood, the apex court had directed the authorities to maintain the water level in Mullaperiyar at 139.9ft.

The state government had on Sunday urged the Supreme Court to lower it to 139 feet. Earlier, the state had demanded that the storage should be maintained at 136ft while Tamil Nadu has been insisting on a 142-ft ceiling based on an earlier order issued by the apex court.

Need a new dam, says Guv
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has said something new needed to be done in the case of Mullaperiyar dam as the structure is very old and weak. Khan also favoured constr-ucting a new dam at the site. P2

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Kerala  Mullaperiyar dam
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Marriage permissible only between biological man and woman, Centre tells HC
For representational purposes (File | EPS)
Yeshwanthpur-Howrah Duronto Express starts late to help ailing little girl
image for representation
DA hike to 31 per cent effective from July 1: Finance Ministry
Representational Image | Women passengers travel on a local train in Mumbai (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra government allows all fully-vaccinated people to board Mumbai local trains

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp