Monson case: Crime Branch records police chief’s statement

The Crime Branch probing the cheating case against conman Monson Mavunkal recorded the statement of State Police Chief Anil Kanth on Monday.

Published: 27th October 2021 06:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

Monson Mavunkal being brought to his residence in Kochi for evidence collection in connection with a cheating case on Tuesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Crime Branch probing the cheating case against conman Monson Mavunkal recorded the statement of State Police Chief Anil Kant on Monday. The Crime Branch team led by ADGP S Sreejith and investigating officer M J Sojan visited the state police chief and recorded his statement. 

This was after a photograph of him receiving a gift from Monson surfaced after the latter’s arrest. The DGP reportedly explained that Monson and some members of the Pravasi Malayali Federation had visited him after he took charge as the state police chief in July. However, Monson cropped out other persons from the photograph and circulated it among his friends. The police chief reportedly said he did not know Monson and had never met him before. 

Meanwhile, Monson was taken to his residence in Kaloor on Tuesday as part of evidence collection in a case pertaining to the cheating of Kochi native Santhosh, who had supplied the ‘antiques’ that were displayed in the accused person’s museum. Santhosh was also present at the house when Monson was brought there around 11am.

Santhosh, in the presence of Monson, identified more than 60 objects that he had supplied, including the controversial copper plate inscription related to Sabarimala. The checking at the house continued till 3.30pm. Santhosh is one of the main suppliers of objects used as antiques in film shooting sets. Santhosh complained that he had given items worth over `70 lakh and Monson had not paid him.

