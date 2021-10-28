Adoption row: CPM commission to investigate charges against Anupama’s father

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Under fire, the CPM leadership has initiated action against party member P S Jayachandran, father of Anupama, former SFI leader who is in a fight to get back her baby. A three-member party commission has been appointed to probe the allegations against him. Jayachandran, a member of Peroorkada local committee, has been kept away from all party programmes, for the time being, said party area committee secretary S S Rajalal.

The area committee announced a probe into the allegations after the local committee recommended keeping Jayachandran away from party programmes and related activities. The probe panel is chaired by Vattappara Biju with Velayudhan Nair and Jayapal as members. The party will decide on further action against him once the panel submits its report.

The local committee meeting on Wednesday, attended by Jayachandran, observed that his actions brought dishonour to the party. The decision has been reported at the party Peroorkada area committee meeting, which has given its nod. The area committee meeting held at the Thiruvananthapuram district committee office later in the day announced a probe against Jayachandran.

Most of the party members who attended the meeting felt that action should be taken against Jayachandran for his lack of caution in the adoption issue. Some of them pointed out that giving away the infant for adoption without the consent of the mother is illegal. The party observed that his actions were unbecoming of a party leader.

‘Woman-headed probe needed’

Anupama wanted a state-level party commission headed by a woman leader should probe into the allegations against her father.