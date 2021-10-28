Consider security guards as health staff: Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday sought the views of the state government on including the security guard and managerial personnel under the provisions of the Kerala Healthcare Service Persons and Healthcare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act.

A division bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath passed the order on a review petition filed by the Kerala Private Hospital Association against the fixing of charges for Covid treatment in private hospitals.