STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram RCC's founder-director Dr M Krishnan Nair passes away

He made pioneering contributions in Community Oncology, Pain and Palliative Care, and Paediatric Oncology.

Published: 28th October 2021 10:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

Dr M Krishnan Nair

Dr M Krishnan Nair

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr M Krishnan Nair, who was the popular face of cancer treatment in the state has passed away in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 81.

As the founder-director of the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram, he was known for establishing one of the largest comprehensive cancer centres in the country. He made pioneering contributions in Community Oncology, Pain and Palliative Care, and Paediatric Oncology. The country honoured the eminent oncologist with the Padma Shri award in 2001.

Krishnan Nair was born to Madhavan Nair and Meenakshi Amma at Peroorkada in Thiruvananthapuram in 1939. He earned his MBBS from Thiruvananthapuram medical college in 1965.  He was a member of the expert group that drew up the National Cancer Control Plan of India. He served the World Health Organization (WHO) for more than a decade in their Expert Advisory Panel on Cancer.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his condolence message said Dr Nair gave a major contribution in setting up RCC and gave a popular face to cancer research. His demise is a great loss for Kerala’s health sector, said the chief minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dr M Krishnan Nair RCC Regional Cancer Centre cancer treatment
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp