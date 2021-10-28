Thiruvananthapuram RCC's founder-director Dr M Krishnan Nair passes away

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Dr M Krishnan Nair, who was the popular face of cancer treatment in the state has passed away in Thiruvananthapuram. He was 81.

As the founder-director of the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) in Thiruvananthapuram, he was known for establishing one of the largest comprehensive cancer centres in the country. He made pioneering contributions in Community Oncology, Pain and Palliative Care, and Paediatric Oncology. The country honoured the eminent oncologist with the Padma Shri award in 2001.

Krishnan Nair was born to Madhavan Nair and Meenakshi Amma at Peroorkada in Thiruvananthapuram in 1939. He earned his MBBS from Thiruvananthapuram medical college in 1965. He was a member of the expert group that drew up the National Cancer Control Plan of India. He served the World Health Organization (WHO) for more than a decade in their Expert Advisory Panel on Cancer.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his condolence message said Dr Nair gave a major contribution in setting up RCC and gave a popular face to cancer research. His demise is a great loss for Kerala’s health sector, said the chief minister.