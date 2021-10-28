STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

TN to open Mullaperiyar dam spillways, evacuation from Thursday

As many as 3, 320 people belonging to 884 families will be evacuated and shifted to  20 relief camps from 7am on Thursday.

Published: 28th October 2021 06:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 06:26 AM   |  A+A-

Mullaperiyar Dam.

Mullaperiyar Dam (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

IDUKKI/THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the Mullaperiyar dam receiving heavy inflow following incessant rain and Tamil Nadu deciding to release water from Friday morning, the Idukki district administration has completed preparations for evacuation of people living in downstream areas from Thursday morning. As many as 3, 320 people belonging to 884 families will be evacuated and shifted to 20 relief camps from 7am on Thursday.

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam crossed 137.80 feet at 9pm on Wednesday as the inflow increased in the afternoon. Considering the situation, Tamil Nadu decided to release water from Friday morning. 
The maximum water level set by Central Water Commission for the month is 138ft and the water level in the dam is set to cross this rule curve by Thursday morning.

Tamil Nadu has been drawing 2,300 cusecs of water from the dam while the inflow was nearly 5,800 cusecs. Kerala closed the shutters of Idukki dam on Wednesday and the water level stood at 2398.06ft at 10pm. If Tamil Nadu releases water from Mullaperiyar, KSEB will have to release water from the Idukki reservoir as the rule curve for the month is 2,398.86ft. The full reservoir level of the dam is 2,403ft.
Water Resource Minister Roshy Augustine said the state has taken all measures, anticipating the opening of the dam’s spillways. 

Special committee’s report: Kerala expresses dissent

Earlier in the day, the Mullaperiyar dam supervisory committee submitted a report before the SC saying there is no need to change the permissible level of 142ft set by the court. Kerala expressed its dissent. The SC allowed Kerala to submit its response on the committee’s decision. It will also apprise the court of its concerns about the rising water level in the dam, said Revenue Minister K Rajan.

The case will be considered again at 2pm on Thursday. Kerala is for constructing a new dam after decommissioning the existing structure to alleviate the fears of people, Rajan said. As an immediate step, Kerala has asked Tamil Nadu to bring down water level in the dam to 137ft as the rule curve of 138ft on October 30 cannot be agreed upon now considering flood threat. TN has said it would open the spillways when the water level reaches the rule curve mark.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mullaperiyar dam Tamil Nadu Kerala
India Matters
Maharashtra Home minister Dilip Walse Patil (Photo| Facebook)
Fully vaccinated Maharashtra minister Dilip Patil tests positive for Covid 2nd time in 1 year
(Representational Image)
17-year-old in Kerala gives birth with help of YouTube videos, neighbour arrested
A glance into the women-run ‘Fusion Fluids’ tea manufacturing unit at Sivakasi | Express
WATCH | This TN woman is brewing healthy tea and a safe workplace for women
India's Rishabh Pant, left, and captain Virat Kohli run between the wickets during the ICC World T20 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai. (Photo | AP)
India walk tightrope at ICC T20 World Cup, here's why

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp